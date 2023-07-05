Home Sport Tennis

'Just Stop Oil' environmental activists disrupt play at Wimbledon 

This is the second big sporting event the 'Just Stop Oil' protesters have interrupted after the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground on June 28.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:00 PM

A Just Stop Oil protester sits on Court 18 on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

WIMBLEDON: Two environmental activists from 'Just Stop Oil' ran onto one of the courts during the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Wednesday and disrupted a match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro, by throwing confetti onto the grass. 

The protesters made it onto the field of play at Court 18 and proceeded to scatter jigsaw puzzle pieces and orange-colour confetti. 

One of the protestors sat down in the middle of the court wearing a 'Just Stop Oil' t-shirt, before being taken away by security officials. 

The play was suspended by rain before the debris was cleared from the court. 

The All England Club increased its security in coordination with London police and other agencies for this year's tournament, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.

English tennis player Andy Murray before the start of the Grand Slam tournament had said that it was highly likely that 'Just Stop Oil' protesters will cause significant disruptions to Wimbledon 2023.

Murray added that he agrees with the cause that 'Just Stop Oil' is working for, but suggested that the protestors should spread the message through alternative methods to communicate effectively, instead of disruptive methods.

The incident happened just a little over a week after another major sporting event was disrupted in England by the protestors.

Last week, two protestors from the 'Just Stop Oil' group ran onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia. 

(With inputs from the Associated Press)

