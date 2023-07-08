Wimbledon 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas will be on court for fifth consecutive day

By Associated Press

WIMBLEDON: Stefanos Tsitsipas already has eliminated two Grand Slam champions — Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray — while playing for four days in a row at Wimbledon.

He’s scheduled to be back out on court for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

“I’m ready for anything, pretty much. Unfortunately, I can’t plan how long I want to play,” said the No. 5-seeded Tsitsipas, a two-time runner-up at majors. “Sometimes I just have to accept what comes from the other side of the net, try and work around that.”

The victory over Thiem was interrupted by rain and stretched from Tuesday to Wednesday; the victory over Murray was halted because it got too late at night to continue on Thursday so they resumed on Friday.

Tsitsipas has put in a lot more work this week than his third-round opponent, Laslo Djere of Serbia.

While Tsitsipas was on court a total of 10 sets across 8 hours, 36 minutes in his two singles matches, the unseeded Djere has contested eight sets over 6 hours, 36 minutes while eliminating Americans Max Cressy and Ben Shelton.

Add in this, too Tsitsipas played doubles on Friday with his brother.

“It’s been four days of lots of intensity, just lots of repetition,” Tsitsipas said. “You have to wake up every morning and do your routines again and again.”

