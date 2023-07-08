Home Sport Tennis

Wimbledon 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas will be on court for fifth consecutive day

“I’m ready for anything, pretty much. Unfortunately, I can’t plan how long I want to play,” said the No. 5-seeded Tsitsipas, a two-time runner-up at majors.

Published: 08th July 2023 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Photo | Twitter)

By Associated Press

WIMBLEDON: Stefanos Tsitsipas already has eliminated two Grand Slam champions — Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray — while playing for four days in a row at Wimbledon.

He’s scheduled to be back out on court for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

“I’m ready for anything, pretty much. Unfortunately, I can’t plan how long I want to play,” said the No. 5-seeded Tsitsipas, a two-time runner-up at majors. “Sometimes I just have to accept what comes from the other side of the net, try and work around that.”

The victory over Thiem was interrupted by rain and stretched from Tuesday to Wednesday; the victory over Murray was halted because it got too late at night to continue on Thursday so they resumed on Friday.

Tsitsipas has put in a lot more work this week than his third-round opponent, Laslo Djere of Serbia.

While Tsitsipas was on court a total of 10 sets across 8 hours, 36 minutes in his two singles matches, the unseeded Djere has contested eight sets over 6 hours, 36 minutes while eliminating Americans Max Cressy and Ben Shelton.

Add in this, too Tsitsipas played doubles on Friday with his brother.

“It’s been four days of lots of intensity, just lots of repetition,” Tsitsipas said. “You have to wake up every morning and do your routines again and again.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stefanos Tsitsipas Andy Murray Wimbledon Grand Slam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp