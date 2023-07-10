Home Sport Tennis

American Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas at Wimbledon to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal

Eubanks will carry a nine-match winning streak into his contest against No. 3 Daniil Medvedev for a berth in the semifinals.

Published: 10th July 2023 09:50 PM

Wimbledon 2023: Christopher Eubanks of the US celebrates winning a point against Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England: Chris Eubanks, a 27-year-old American making his Wimbledon debut, reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by stunning two-time major runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a little over three hours on Monday.

The 43rd-ranked Eubanks, who is from Atlanta and played college tennis at Georgia Tech, is on quite a roll right now on grass courts, a surface he complained about hating just a month ago. But he won his first career ATP title at a tune-up event in Mallorca, Spain, the week before Wimbledon and now added his upset of the No. 5-seeded Tsitsipas to an earlier victory over No. 12 Cam Norrie at the All England Club.

Eubanks will carry a nine-match winning streak into his contest against No. 3 Daniil Medvedev for a berth in the semifinals.

This is just the ninth major tournament for Eubanks, who never previously had been past the second round at one of the sport’s most prestigious events.

Tsitsipas, who got past two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray in five sets in the second round last week, made it to the finals at the 2021 French Open and 2023 Australian Open before losing to Novak Djokovic each time.

