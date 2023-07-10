Home Sport Tennis

Russian teen Mirra Andreeva helps herself at Wimbledon in reaching fourth round

In her second major tournament, Andreeva has already done one better, advancing to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Published: 10th July 2023 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mirra Andreeva. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England: When 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva needed some advice after losing in the third round at her first major tennis tournament, she didn’t have go far.

Sure, her parents and coaches have played huge roles in helping her become the latest teen sensation in tennis. But Andreeva knows herself better than anyone else does, so the conversation after this year’s French Open stayed internal.

“Honestly, after Paris I just had quite a long talk with myself, just me and myself, and that’s it. I talked to myself. I just talked,” Andreeva said. “I don’t know, just in my head I realized some things. I took some decisions that I think are now important for me.”

In her second major tournament, Andreeva has already done one better, advancing to the fourth round at Wimbledon following a 6-2, 7-5 victory over 22nd-seeded Anastasia Potapova on No. 3 Court.

“I did a good job because now everything is working so far,” said the Russian teen who trains in France. “Yes, I just talked with myself, and I decided everything what I have to do next. So far it’s working.”

Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon since Coco Gauff in 2019. She will next face will No. 25 Madison Keys for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Pretty heavy stuff for a teenager who is being touted as a potential superstar on the tennis circuit.

“Actually, I think I’m just a normal teenager, like normal girl. I do, I think, everything that the girls my age do. I love to watch some series. I have to do my school. I have no choice. I have to suffer for two more years, and that’s it,” Andreeva said, smiling at that last part. “Sometimes it depends on my mood, but sometimes I prefer to be alone, just with myself, yes.”

For such a young player, her maturity came through on court. After winning the first set on Sunday, she found herself trailing 4-1 in the second. Keeping her cool, she was able to regroup and take back control.

“Today, honestly, even if I wanted to show some emotions, I honestly, I couldn’t because I was out of breath almost every point,” Andreeva said in an on-court interview. “I really couldn’t show any emotions.”

They came out after, though, when she sat in her chair and pulled her purple Wimbledon towel up over her face for a few seconds to regain her composure.

The pressure at the oldest Grand Slam tournament will only intensify. After six straight victories in her only six times playing on grass — three in qualifying and three in the main draw — Andreeva is now looking to emulate 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and become only the second qualifier in history to win a major tournament.

“Of course, in 2021 she did amazing job. Everyone was impressed,” Andreeva said of Raducanu, a British player who is missing Wimbledon this year because of injuries. “But me, I just try to not think about it. I think it will disturb me, all these thoughts. I just try to play every match and don’t think how far I have gone already or which round I’m playing, against who I’m playing.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wimbledon Mirra Andreeva
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp