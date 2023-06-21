Bawyasri beats top seed to bag title 

Home Sport Tennis

Second seed Bawyasri ASR of Tamil Nadu beat statemate and top seed S Mithravinda 6-3, 6-0 in the girls’ singles finals of the Zoho Salem AITA CS7 Under-14 tennis championship.

By Express News Service

Results: (finals): Singles: Boys: Rithik Jeyanth (TN) bt Prabhakaran (TN) 6-3, 6-1. Girls: Bawyasri ASR (TN) bt S Mithravinda (TN) 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Boys: Ayaan Shankar (TN)/Ritish Abhinav (TN) bt  Arjun Sastry (KA)/Pugazhsevvel Prakash (PY) 6-1, 6-3. Girls: Mithravinda (TN)/K Nalyaazhini (TN) bt Sarithra E (TN)/Diya Ravikumar (TN) 6-4, 6-4.

Akshaya felicitated
Akshaya S (II BCA), an athlete of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, won bronze in the 4x100 meters relay in the 20th Under-20 Junior Asian Athletics Championship held in South Korea. Principal Dr Archna Prasad felicitated Akshaya in the presence of Dr Amutha Sumankumar, Director of Physical Education.

Vaishnavi CC triumph
Vaishnavi CC beat Stag CC by seven wickets in the Fourth Division final of the TNCA -Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: Stag CC 130 in 29.5 ovs (M Vignesh 57; AS Rishith Aadhavan 5/32) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 133/3 in 24.4 ovs (MP Victor Emmanuel 33, S Prem Kumar 40 n.o).

