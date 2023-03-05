Home Sport Tennis

Medvedev wins in Dubai for third title in three weeks

"Not over yet," scribbled the third-seeded Medvedev on the TV camera lens after his triumph.

Published: 05th March 2023 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number One Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

Daniil Medvedev conquered all remaining doubts as he completed an impressive hat-trick, picking up a third title in as many weeks with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Andrey Rublev in the Dubai final on Saturday.

"Not over yet," scribbled the third-seeded Medvedev on the TV camera lens after his triumph, referring to his current 14-match winning streak amassed over the last 19 days, starting with the title in Rotterdam, followed by Doha and now Dubai.

"It's amazing because the start of the year was not perfect; in tennis, when you don't win tournaments you're always doubting no matter what happens in practice,” said Medvedev, who briefly dropped out of the top 10 last month before recovering in tremendous fashion.

"I was doubting a lot and now it just feels better. I'm really happy with these three weeks and I'm looking forward to the next ones."

Playing free-flowing tennis throughout the week, which earned him a coveted victory over world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals before ending Rublev's title defence in the final, Medvedev fired a total of 119 winners through five matches, including 27 in the championship decider.

"A lot of shots this tournament were landing, which were maybe not supposed to be, and that's when confidence is going sometimes, so that helps a lot," said Medvedev, who has now won his last four consecutive matches against top-10 opposition after losing nine in a row.

Rublev was the victor in his previous two clashes with Medvedev coming in, but had no answers for his compatriot on Saturday. He tried to venture up to the net, moving forward on 18 occasions, but was only successful on 12 of those approaches as Medvedev punished him from the back of the court.

"I think it was a very tactical match, I know that Andrey can cause a lot of troubles for everyone on tour. So for sure every time we play he tries to make me suffer, I try to make him suffer.

"Today I managed to be on top, but next matches could be a different story,” said Medvedev, who leads his childhood friend 5-2 head-to-head in tour-level meetings.

 Medvedev starts quickly 

Former world number one Medvedev put Rublev under pressure on serve from the start, and the No.2 seed had to come up with a courageous volley winner to fend off a first break point in the opening game. But Medvedev still found a way as he carved a 3-1 opening.

Rublev saved two break points to hold in game five but Medvedev still widened the gap with some exceptional returning two games later for a 5-2 advantage.

Medvedev confidently served out the opening set to take secure a one-set lead in 36 minutes. The 2021 US Open champion had dropped serve just twice all week and he kept that statistic intact in the final.

The 27-year-old blasted a forehand winner to break for 3-2 in the second set and he consolidated with ease as he marched towards victory shortly after.

Rublev has yet to successfully defend any of his 12 career titles but can take positives from his runner-up showing this week in Dubai.

"I had great matches, great victories, I was supposed to lose in the second round," said Rublev, who saved five consecutive match points in his encounter with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina earlier in the week.

"But in the end I found a way to be alive until the final, and then Daniil destroyed me tonight.

"Only four games, I don't know how he's doing that, three titles in a row, it's my first final of the season, I told him I'm completely destroyed and he won three titles in a row.

"I think I never said this to Daniil face to face, but I have huge, huge respect for him."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medvedev Tennis
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp