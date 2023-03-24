Home Sport Tennis

Ukraine’s Kostyuk loses to Russia's Potapova in Miami Open; refuses to shake hands with opponent

“Obviously there is tension – we’re not friends. We are at war at the moment," Marta Kostyuk had said.

Published: 24th March 2023 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk has won her maiden WTA title in Texas. March 6, 2023 image. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Tensions in the sporting world around the conflict in Ukraine spilled over into the tennis arena when the Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Anastasia Potapova after she was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by the Russian in their second-round match at the Miami Open, The Guardian reports.

It wasn’t the first time the war had made a recent impact in the tennis world as the game came after Potapova was warned by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for turning up to her Indian Wells match against Jessica Pegula while wearing a Spartak Moscow football shirt, the report noted.

Kostyuk, who had also previously refused to shake hands with Russia’s Varvara Gracheva and Victoria Azarenka, from Russia’s ally Belarus, said “obviously there is tension – we’re not friends. We are at war at the moment.”

Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Varvara Gracheva, a Russian, after she won the ATX Open in Austin, Texas earlier this month. Kostyuk beat Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 to clinch her first career WTA title.

The 20-year-old Ukrainian ended up shaking the hand of the match umpire, but wouldn't shake the hand of Gracheva. Instead, she simply walked past Gracheva on two occasions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marta Kostyuk Miami Open
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp