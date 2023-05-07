Home Sport Tennis

Sabalenka beats Swiatek to reclaim Madrid Open title

The Australian Open champion claimed her tour-leading third title of the season and 13th of her career, including her second in Madrid after triumphing here in 2021.

Published: 07th May 2023 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Aryna Sabalenka

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka holds the winner's trophy after defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland at the end of the women's final at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid on May 6, 2023 | AP

By Associated Press

MADRID: In another meeting of the top two players in the world, Aryna Sabalenka finally got the better of Iga Swiatek on clay.

Second-ranked Sabalenka beat top-ranked Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reclaim the Madrid Open title on Saturday. Sabalenka lost to Stuttgart final two weeks ago and had never previously taken a set against her Polish rival in three clay-court meetings.

But the Belarusian held nothing back by aggressively hitting for winners and breaking Swiatek four times in the 2 1/2-hour final.

The Australian Open champion claimed her tour-leading third title of the season and 13th of her career, including her second in Madrid after triumphing here in 2021.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their women's final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain on May 6, 2023 | AP

“I am just super happy with this win, especially against Iga on clay,” Sabalenka said.

She told Swiatek on the court, “It is always tough against each other and you always push me to my limits. I hope we will play many more times this season.”

ALSO READ | Medvedev, Rublev upset in Madrid; Sabalenka advances

It was the first WTA 1000 final between the top two ranked players since No. 1 Serena Williams beat No. 2 Li Na at the 2014 Miami Open. It was also only the third time in the last 40 years that the top two women met twice on clay in a single season.

Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam winner, entered the match with a 5-2 record against Sabalenka. But she was clearly flustered early on by Sabalenka’s superb hitting. She shook her head and talked to her coach in the stands after costly hitting errors.

Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during their women's final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain on May 6, 2023 | AP

After Sabalenka commanded the first set and the start of the second, Swiatek found her composure and levelled the set score. The decisive set could have gone either way.

Sabalenka finally tilted the final in her favour after a running forehand cross-court shot clipped the sideline for a winner to break Swiatek and go up 5-3.

Swiatek fended off three match points before Sabalenka smashed a forehand to finish her off. On Sunday, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz plays Jan-Lennard Struff in the men’s final.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek Madrid Open title
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp