Tel Aviv Open canceled because of Israel-Hamas war

The ATP men’s tour said the decision was made after consultation with security experts and with the safety of players and fans in mind.

Published: 14th October 2023

By Associated Press

LONDON: The Tel Aviv Open tennis tournament scheduled for next month has been canceled because of the Israel-Hamas war.

“The violence and acts of terror witnessed in Israel are beyond comprehension,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said. “We strongly condemn any form of terrorism and mourn the loss of innocent lives across this conflict. We hope and pray for peace in the region.”

The event was scheduled for early November.

In last year’s final, Novak Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to take the title.

