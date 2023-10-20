Grand Slam giants Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek headline United Cup team event

By ANI

SYDNEY: The record 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and women's singles World No.1 Iga Swiatek will headline a starry field at the United Cup.

The United Cup will be held in Perth and Sydney from 29 December to 7 January 2024.

The mixed team event in 2024 will feature five of the world's top ten women and nine of the world's top twenty men, with the draw to be unveiled on Monday.

Serbia led by 24-time major champion and current World No.1 Djokovic will make its debut in 2024.

Team Poland will be captained by four-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek and 11th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, who has been given the top seeds for the 2024 edition, following the confirmation of registrations from the top 16 countries.

Greece will be led by the top 10 stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari, while the United States will be represented by World No.4 Jessica Pegula and 10th-ranked Taylor Fritz.

France will be led by world No.10 Caroline Garcia and Adrian Mannarino.

This year's Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova will lead the Czech Republic team alongside Jiri Lehecka, with Croatia rounding out the top six seeds, led by Borna Coric and Donna Vekic.

Australia will be represented by top Australian Alex de Minaur, who is on the verge of breaking into the top 10, as well as three-time major quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic, doubles players Storm Hunter, Matt Ebden, and Ellen Perez, and former world No.33 John Millman.

"The United Cup holds a unique position in global tennis, with the world's best men and women representing their country at the highest level. For 2024 we are delighted to welcome teams with both massive star power and great depth," the United Cup Tournament Director Stephen Farrow was quoted as saying by ATP.

"The top 16 teams include some of the biggest names in tennis, such as Djokovic, Swiatek, Tsitsipas, Pegula, Fritz, Sakkari, De Minaur, Tomljanovic, Zverev, Kerber and more. They are all set to play in a format designed to showcase both the men's and women's game and the unique equality in tennis," he added.

"We can't wait to see some exciting match-ups between such a high calibre playing field, and lots of entertaining tennis in what promises to be a blockbuster event," Farrow further stated.

