Tennis: Former world number one Simona Halep files appeal against doping ban

Published: 25th October 2023 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Simona Halep returns the ball to Ons Jabeur during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Former world number one tennis player Simona Halep. (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LAUSANNE (SWITZERLAND): Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the four-year ban she received for doping violations.

The court said Tuesday it has registered Halep's appeal of the International Tennis Integrity Agency's decision in September.

The ITIA ruled that the 32-year-old Halep “committed intentional anti-doping rule violations " after failing a drug test during the 2022 U.S. Open and for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.

Halep had blamed contaminated nutritional supplements and said she would “do everything in my power to clear my name of these false allegations and return to the court.”

Halep reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, a year after winning the French Open.

CAS said a panel of arbitrators will rule on the appeal. The court said there's no timetable for a decision.

Halep will be 35 when her suspension ends in early October 2026.

