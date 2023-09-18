Home Sport Tennis

Naveen secures tennis championship

In the women’s 35- plus singles, Alice Joy beat Sunitha D 6-0, 6-0.

Published: 18th September 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Naveen Kumar defeated Aman Jhawar 7-5, 3-6, 10-3 in the 35-plus age-group singles final of the Presidency Club Open ITF M100 tennis championship on Sunday. In the women’s 35- plus singles, Alice Joy beat Sunitha D 6-0, 6-0.

Results: (all finals): Men: Singles: 35-plus: Naveen Kumar bt Aman Jhawar 7-5, 3-6,10-3; 45-plus: Paramarthalingam Pillai Arunachalam bt Djesanker Zearamin 6-1, 1-0 (retd); 55-plus: Cader Rameez Samad bt R Sriram 6-2, 6-1; Doubles: 45-plus: Paramarthalingam Pillai Arunachalam/Ramkumar Rajagopal bt Sathesh Babu Dakshinamurthy/ Manav Jain 6-7 (2), 7-5, 10-7; Women: Singles: 35-plus: Alice Joy bt Sunitha D 6-0, 6-0. RKM Viveka bag title RKM Vivekananda Arts College defeated SSN College of Engineering 56-44 in final of the state level inter-collegiate basketball tournament for the Independence Day Cup organised by Shiv Nadar University Chennai. Dr Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, vice chancellor SNU Chennai distributed the trophies, medals and certificates. Results: Final: RKM Vivekananda Arts College bt SSN College of Engineering 56-44. Semifinals: SSN College of Engineering bt Shiv Nadar University 45-39; RKM Vivekananda Arts bt SVCE 60-51. MOP Vaishnav girls excel MOP Vaishnav College for Women’s athletes shone brightly as they clinched top honours in both basketball and badminton at the 22nd Kongu Trophy, a state-level inter-collegiate tournament happened in the Erode district. In the basketball final, MOP Vaishnav College for Women beat Vels University 61- 56.

