Tennis: Epic Djokovic ascends higher plane

CHENNAI: For a long time, tennis has had an imperfect relationship with the Olympic Games. There are no ranking points on offer. The regular calendar doesn't stop. Some of the players have given it the step-motherly treatment.

In 2024, that changed. Iga Swiatek was present. Carlos Alcaraz paired up with his idol. Rafa Nadal rebelled against his breaking body to play at a venue that has his statue. Roland Garros was going to be the scene of Andy Murray's final dance, one of the sport's greatest. Coco Gauff was the US flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony. Nadal was given the privilege of carrying the torch. Amelie Mauresmo was also given that honour... tennis was everywhere you looked.

On Sunday, the day the tennis programme ended, Novak Djokovic completed tennis. The sport's greatest winning machine added the one missing thing on his resume. Maybe, it's time to stop referring to him by lazy acronyms like 'goat'. For, he has ascended a higher plane untouched by mortals. In the process, he has joined one of tennis' most exclusive of clubs — owners of Golden Slams (all four Slams plus Olympics glory).

You could see how much it meant to him. The tears freely flowed as soon as he beat Alcaraz over two tension-filled sets. Djokovic's shot-making and the way he kept putting balls back in play was the Serb from another era, when he was stronger, fitter and faster. However, for two hours on the Parisian clay, inside the premises where he has lost matches in Majors, he pushed the dial back to a time when he was the biggest, meanest dog in the sport.

Alcaraz, 16 years his junior, stayed with him for the majority of the two sets but this was sport in excelsis thanks to a very Djokovician marriage between otherwordly determination and clean shot-making. The owner of 24 Majors finally had his moment in a sun-soaked Philippe Chatrier. When the moment came to pass, his body was shaking. Men's tennis' winningest individual had elevated a sometimes forgotten sport in these two weeks to Olympic-level artistry.