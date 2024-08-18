Djokovic blasts 'embarrassing' lack of video replays in tennis

PARIS: Novak Djokovic blasted the absence of video technology as "embarrassing" on Sunday as the Olympic champion and 24-time Grand Slam title winner weighed in on an umpiring row at the Cincinnati Masters.

Jack Draper defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open warm-up event on Friday despite a suspicion the ball hit the Briton's racquet and then the floor before it popped over the net to secure the match-winning point.

Despite the Canadian's protests, the point was ruled legitimate by the chair umpire and Draper was declared the winner.

"It's embarrassing that we don't have video replay of these kind of situations on the court," Djokovic, who is not playing at the tournament, wrote on social media.

"What's even more ridiculous is that we don't have the rule in place that would allow chair umpires to change the original call based on the video review that happens off the court!" the post further read.

"Everyone who watches TV sees what happened on the replay, yet the players on the court are kept in the 'dark' not knowing what's the outcome."