Díaz Acosta wins his first title at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Wild card Facundo Díaz Acosta won his first ATP singles title on Sunday by beating Chile’s Nicolás Jarry 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the clay-court Argentina Open.

The ATP said that the 23-year-old Argentine became only the second left-handed champion — after Rafael Nadal — at the Buenos Aires tournament.

Díaz Acosta began the week with a career-high ranking of 87. He is set to rise to No. 59 when the rankings are released Monday.

“This is yet to sink in,” Díaz Acosta told raucous fans. “I have dreamed about this moment for a long time, working with my team and having my family to back me. It is a dream come true that this happened in Argentina.”