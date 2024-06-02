Djokovic into French Open last 16 after early hours five-set epic

PARIS: Novak Djokovic avoided crashing to his worst defeat at the French Open in 15 years in the early hours of Sunday morning when he clinched a five-set victory over Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

Defending champion and 24-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic came from two sets to one down to triumph 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in a third round tie which ended at 3:07 a.m. (0107 GMT).

His four-hour 29-minute victory also allowed the 37-year-old world number one to equal Roger Federer's record of 369 Grand Slam match wins.

His reward is a clash with Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina for a place in the quarter-finals.

"I need to say congratulations to Lorenzo Musetti it's a shame someone had to lose," Djokovic said in his on-court TV interview.

"I want to say to him he played an incredible match. He was very, very close to winning.

"I had a bit of luck at the start of the fourth set, at that stage he was the best player on the court. He was impenetrable in the fourth.

"He played with a really high quality. I was in great difficulty."

The 22-year-old Musetti had given Djokovic a major scare at the French Open in the fourth round in 2021 when he took a two sets lead before injury forced a final set retirement.

Djokovic had arrived in Paris having not won a title or even reached a final in the season for the first time since 2018.