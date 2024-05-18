Tennis: Rethin clinches TK Ramanathan Award

CHENNAI: Rethin Pranav bagged the prestigious TK Ramanathan Award at the Annual Day function of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association here at the SDAT Nungambakkam stadium here on Friday.

Rethin also got a cash prize of Rs 30000. The TNTA also honoured noted coach Hiten Joshi for serving the game for 30 years. Vijay Amritraj, president of TNTA, thanked the government for the support it has provided over the years. He pointed out that 2025 was the centenary year of TNTA and the association was looking forward to conduct various events and tournaments including a premier tennis event in the city to mark the occasion. He then distributed the awards to the talented players, prominent amongst whom were 14-year-old Savitha Bhuvaneswari, 13-year-old Deepshika Vinayagamurthy 14-year-old Maya Rajeshwari Revathi and 16-year-old Rethin Pranav.

Vijay Amritraj also insisted that talks were on to try and bring the ATP Chennai Open back in the city. “We will try our best to bring the premier tournament back in the city,” he said. Former India Davis Cup captain Ramesh Krishnan gave away the TK Ramanathan Award.