Djokovic moving in 'positive direction' as French Open plays catch-up

PARIS: Novak Djokovic believes he's moving in a "positive direction" as he targets a place in the last 32 of the French Open on Thursday with Roland Garros chiefs playing catch-up in a rain-hit schedule.

The world number one, chasing a fourth title at Roland Garros and record 25th Grand Slam, arrived in Paris in the midst of a worrying dry spell.

For the first time since 2018, the 37-year-old has not made a final let alone add a title to his 98 career titles.

However, he saw positive signs in his opening straight-sets win against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, his 20th victory in 20 first round matches at Roland Garros.

"I'm glad that I started the way I started, the way I felt on the court," said Djokovic, who has advanced to the quarter-finals or better every year since 2010.

"Compared to the previous weeks of tournaments I played, I felt good, better. So I'm moving in a positive direction."

He added: "I was fist pumping, I was focused, I was there, I was present. So I'm pleased with the way I had a mindset on the court. That was something that I was looking for. And where are you going to feel that way if not in Grand Slams."

On Thursday, Djokovic faces 63rd-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain, a player he has defeated twice in straight sets.