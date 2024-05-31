Coco Gauff moves into fourth round on another rain-disrupted day at the French Open

PARIS: Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska.

The No. 3-seeded Gauff pressured her opponent into committing 38 unforced errors on Court Philippe Chatrier, and converted five of her 11 break points.

After several seeded players were knocked out of the tournament on Thursday, Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto pulled off another upset by defeating No. 17 Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Cocciaretto, ranked No. 51, reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career.

She will play Gauff next. The pair have met twice before, with Gauff winning both times.

“She is definitely a fighter,” Gauff said about the Italian.