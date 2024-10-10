22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis

Rafael Nadal announced on Thursday he will retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup finals in November, ending a career in which he won 22 Grand Slam titles and Olympic singles gold.
"I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially," Nadal said in a video posted from his account on Instagram.
Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010, has struggled with various injuries over the last couple of years.
"It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life everything has a beginning and an end."
Nadal won an astonishing 92 career titles including 14 French Open crowns, four US Open titles, and two apiece at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.
He last played at the Paris Olympics reaching the men’s doubles quarterfinals, where he lost in the second round of singles to Novak Djokovic Nadal withdrew last month from the US Open as well. He missed three of the four Grand Slam tournaments in 2024.
