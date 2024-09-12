India's best chance to get maiden win over Sweden in Davis Cup

STOCKHOLM: India's top players might be missing from the line-up but the country's Davis Cup team would still fancy its chances for a maiden victory against Sweden when it clashes with the host in the World Group I contest, starting September 14.

India has not beaten Sweden in Davis Cup history and has landed in Stockholm without its best singles and doubles players--Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri--for contrasting reasons.

Yet, the side would back itself to buck the trend in the sixth attempt, considering that the Swedish line-up is not intimidating.

The home conditions with the medium-speed court on offer, though, would certainly help Sweden more in the indoor tie at the Royal Tennis Hall as India would have preferred a faster court, given the fact that it has big servers.

The indoor courts are usually fast, the ball travels quick since the outside factors like wind do not interfere much in the play.

Ramkumar Ramanathan holds the key on the opening day even as the side is still weighing options for the second singles.

The choice has to be between Niki Poonacha and N Sriram Balaji.

Former national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma is an exciting option but he may not get the nod to play a live rubber in a high-stakes tie as he is still raw and needs to be polished for this level.

It will not be a surprise if captain Rohit Rajpal asks doubles specialist Balaji to do the singles duty, just like in the previous tie against Pakistan on the grass court.

Balaji had delivered then, beating veteran Aqeel Khan in Islamabad early this year and he is in good rhythm in Stockholm also.

Poonacha is a good talent but it remains to be seen how fit he is after spraining his ankle during practice soon after arrival. He is also more focussed on playing doubles on the Tour. He did beat Nagal early this year in Pune but has not played and won much in singles.