Alcaraz fears tennis tour grind will 'kill us'

BERLIN: Carlos Alcaraz hit out at the tennis calendar on Saturday, claiming the schedule is "going to kill us".

The 21-year-old French Open and Wimbledon champion is currently taking part in the Laver Cup, his 14th tournament of the year.

Before arriving in Berlin the Spanish star had already played 50 singles matches in 2024, winning three titles and also collecting a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

"Probably they are going to kill us in some way," Alcaraz said Saturday after defeating Ben Shelton in straight sets at the Laver Cup.

Alcaraz said that players had different opinions on the topic, but in his view "the calendar is so tight", adding "right now there are a lot of injuries."

"Right now a lot of good players are going to miss a lot of tournaments because of that."

He added that the crowded schedule meant he sometimes struggled to motivate himself on the tour.

"Sometimes, you don't want to go to a tournament. I'm not going to lie -- I have felt this way a few times already.

"Sometimes I don't feel motivated at all. But as I've said many, many times, I play my best tennis when I smile and enjoy it on court. That's the best option to keep motivating (myself)."

At the US Open, where he won his first Grand Slam title in 2022, Alcaraz suffered a shock second-round exit to 74th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp.

He admitted he had blundered by not taking a longer break between the Olympics and New York.

At the Paris Games, he lost an emotionally-draining gold medal match to Novak Djokovic, just weeks after sweeping the Serb off court to successfully defend his Wimbledon title.

"I took a little break after the Olympic Games. I thought it was enough. Probably it wasn't enough. Probably I came here without as much energy as I thought I was going to (have)," he said after his US Open horror show.

"I have to think about it and I have to learn about it."