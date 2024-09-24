Top draws set for 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

NEW DELHI: Multiple Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan, top seed Prajwal Dev, and defending champion Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty will headline the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex from 28 September to 12 October.

The tournament will also feature other notable players, including former India No. 2 Riya Bhatia. In addition to the senior category, age-group sections will be held for U-18, U-16, and U-14 for both boys and girls.

The opening week will showcase singles and doubles matches for men, women, U-18 boys, and U-18 girls. The qualifying rounds are scheduled for 28 and 29 September, while the main draw will take place from 30 September to 5 October. Competitions for the U-16 and U-14 categories will occur from 6 to 12 October.

The tournament carries a total prize purse of ₹21.55 lakh, along with kit allowances for junior categories. Ajay S Shriram, Chairman and Senior Managing Director of DCM Shriram Ltd, announced ₹25,000 scholarships for the winners and runners-up of the U-16 and U-14 singles events to support emerging young talents.

"Over the years, we've seen many players build successful careers as a result, highlighting the tournament's increasing prominence," said Shriram. "I wish all the players the best of luck and encourage them to fully seize this opportunity to showcase their skills."