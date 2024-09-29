Alcaraz reaches winning landmark at China Open and Pegula continues late-season charge

BEIJING: Carlos Alcaraz cruised past Tallon Griekspoor 6-1, 6-2 at the China Open for his 200th tour-level victory on Sunday.

The victory sent Alcaraz to the quarterfinals, and made him the third player born in this century to achieve the 200-win feat along with Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"I'm really happy about it, 200 wins is a great number," the 21-year-old Alcaraz said.

"But I am already looking for the third hundred. I just want to keep going, to keep rolling. I am looking forward to playing matches and to keep doing the things that I am doing."

Pegula keeps momentum

In the women's tournament, third-ranked Jessica Pegula responded to losing a marathon first set to rally for a 6-7 (9), 6-1, 6-2 win over Veronika Kudermetova in the third round.

The No. 6-ranked Coco Gauff beat Katie Boulter 7-5, 6-2. Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka will now play Katie Volynets on Monday after heavy rain in the afternoon.

Pegula has won 17 of her last 19 matches, including defending her title in Toronto and making finals at Cincinnati and the U.S. Open, where her only defeats have come to Aryna Sabalenka, the top-seeded player in Beijing.