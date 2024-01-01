Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova announces pregnancy, puts career on hold

By AFP

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said Monday she was pregnant and putting her career on hold as the new season is due to start in Australia.

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!" Kvitova said on Instagram.

December 31, 2023

The 33-year-old world number 17 married her coach Jiri Vanek in July 2023.

"While I will miss my annual trip to Australia and competing in the sport I love, I'm looking forward to spending some time at home preparing for this exciting next chapter in our lives," she added.

Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion from 2011 and 2014, has won 31 WTA singles titles.

