Blockbuster 'Sincaraz' rivalry ready to light up US Open

NEW YORK: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming to write another chapter of their blockbuster rivalry when the US Open men's singles gets under way on Sunday.

As the era of men's tennis's "Big Three" recedes into the rearview mirror, Sinner and Alcaraz have accelerated onto centre-stage to fill the void created by the retirements of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and the decline of Novak Djokovic.

In their five meetings in Grand Slams so far, Sinner and Alcaraz have produced encounters that have been every bit as memorable as anything Federer, Nadal and Djokovic served up.

This season, Alcaraz drew first blood with a spellbinding 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/2) victory over Sinner to claim the French Open title in June.

Sinner then hit back to claim the Wimbledon final last month, defeating Alcaraz in four sets, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

"I keep looking up to Carlos because even today I felt like he was doing a couple of things better than I did," Sinner said after his Wimbledon win. "That's something we will work on because he's going to come for us again."

The two men also have history in New York, meeting in an epic, 5hr 15min 2022 quarter-final showdown finally won by eventual champion Alcaraz at around 2:50am local time.

"Every time we play against each other, I think our level is really high," Alcaraz has said of his rivalry with Sinner.

"I don't see any player playing against each other having the level that we are playing when we face each other."