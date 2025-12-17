Tennis

Tennis world number one Carlos Alcaraz splits with coach

"Thank you for making the dreams of a child become reality," the star wrote on a social media post.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with his Spanish coach Juan Carlos Ferrero (L) after winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the end of their men's singles final match on day 15 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 8, 2025.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with his Spanish coach Juan Carlos Ferrero (L) after winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the end of their men's singles final match on day 15 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 8, 2025.(Photo | AFP)
PARIS: Men's tennis world number one Carlos Alcaraz announced on Wednesday on social media he is splitting from his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after seven hugely successful years.

"It is very difficult to write this post... After more than seven years together, 'Juanki' and I have decided to end our story together as coach and player," Alcaraz said in a post which was illustrated with two photographs of them hugging during their association.

"Thank you for making the dreams of a child become reality."

