Tennis world number one Carlos Alcaraz splits with coach

PARIS: Men's tennis world number one Carlos Alcaraz announced on Wednesday on social media he is splitting from his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after seven hugely successful years.

"It is very difficult to write this post... After more than seven years together, 'Juanki' and I have decided to end our story together as coach and player," Alcaraz said in a post which was illustrated with two photographs of them hugging during their association.

"Thank you for making the dreams of a child become reality."