Djokovic to Sinner: Five men to watch at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic is targeting an 11th Australian Open title and record 25th Grand Slam crown but faces an uphill battle against Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

AFP Sport highlights five potential winners of the first Grand Slam of the year, which begins on Sunday:

Novak Djokovic

He may be 37 but the Serb can never be written off on Melbourne Park's blue hardcourts, where he has enjoyed enormous success.

Ranked seven in the world, Djokovic won Olympic gold in 2024 but failed to collect a major for the first time since 2017, leaving his bid to better Margaret Court's all-time 24 Slam titles unfulfilled.

Beaten in the Melbourne semi-finals last year by eventual champion Sinner, he has enlisted the help of long-time rival Andy Murray as coach to try and help him achieve the feat.

Should he do so, it will be his 100th career title, just the third man in the Open era to reach the milestone behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).