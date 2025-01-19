Aryna Sabalenka blows away Andreeva to reach Melbourne quarter-finals

MELBOURNE: Aryna Sabalenka stayed on course for a historic third consecutive Australian Open crown on Sunday, ruthlessly blowing away teenager Mirra Andreeva to reach the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka was in irresistible form on Rod Laver Arena, powering to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in just 62 minutes against the Russian 17-year-old.

It was the Belarusian's 18th consecutive win at Melbourne Park, where temperatures reached up to 34 degrees Celsius (93 Fahrenheit).

"I'm super happy to get through this difficult match in straight sets," said Sabalenka, who will face Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next.

"She's so young but always playing great tennis, it's always tough battles against her," Sabalenka said of Andreeva.

Despite registering three straight-sets wins Sabalenka had not been at her imperious best during the first week.

She dropped serve three times in the second round and five times before battling past Clara Tauson 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to reach the last 16.

She had no such problems in much hotter conditions against Andreeva, ripping through her first two service games without conceding a point and breaking for a 4-1 lead.