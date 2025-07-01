Wimbledon: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard hits tournament-record 153 mph serve against Taylor Fritz

LONDON: Fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz’s match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard — who hit a tournament-record 153 mph serve — in Wimbledon’s first round was suspended after four sets on Monday night in case they wouldn’t be able to finish before the tournament’s 11 p.m. curfew.

They’ll resume on Tuesday. Mpetshi Perricard, whose speediest serve came in the opening game, took the initial two sets 7-6 (6), 7-6 (8), before Fritz grabbed the next two 6-4, 7-6 (6).

The 6-foot-8 Mpetshi Perricard bettered the previous Wimbledon mark of 148 mph, by Taylor Dent in 2010. Fritz, though, not only managed to put his return in play, but also eventually won the point.

Playing with the No. 1 Court retractable roof closed and artificial lights on, Mpetshi Perricard was two points from winning while leading 5-2 in the fourth-set tiebreaker, but never got closer.

From 6-all, 2024 U.S. Open runner-up Fritz took the next two points to force a fifth set and pounded his right fist on his chest, yelling, “Let’s (expletive) go! Come on!” It was about 10:15 p.m., and the players met up at the net with an official to discuss whether or not to continue.

Eventually, the chair umpire announced to the crowd: “Ladies and gentlemen, due to the late time of the day, we will not be able to finish the match. Therefore the match will be suspended until tomorrow. Play is suspended.”

Over at Centre Court, Monday’s last match also was halted, with No. 3 Alexander Zverev, a three-time major finalist, even at a set apiece against Arthur Rinderknech when they stopped at 10:54 p.m.