Sinner demolishes Martinez to reach Wimbledon last-16

LONDON: Imperious Wimbledon top seed Jannik Sinner made short work of Spain's Pedro Martinez on Saturday, reaching the last 16 without dropping a set.

The Italian three-time Grand Slam champion eased past his 52nd-ranked opponent 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Sinner, 23, took a vice-like grip on the Centre Court match from the start, racing into a 5-0 lead.

Martinez was given a time-out at that point and received treatment on his shoulder before winning the next game to love on his own serve but Sinner wrapped up the set in the following game.

The second set was tighter until Sinner broke in the fifth game, repeating the feat to take the set.

Martinez required further treatment before the third set but it had little impact as Sinner raced into a 5-0 lead.

The Spaniard, 28, held up a finger after clawing a game back but that only delayed the inevitable.

Sinner will face either 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov or Sebastian Ofner in the fourth round at the All England Club.