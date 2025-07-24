Tennis

Venus Williams says she is engaged to Andrea Preti after her first singles win in 16 months

The 45-year-old Williams hadn't played in a tournament in 16 months until entering the event in Washington.
Venus Williams celebrates her win over Peyton Stearns during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington.
Venus Williams celebrates her win over Peyton Stearns during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington.(Photo | AP)
Associated Press
Updated on
1 min read

WASHINGTON: Venus Williams' winning return to the professional tennis tour also came with a surprise announcement: She is engaged.

After becoming the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match, Williams gave thanks to her fiance, who was in the stands at the DC Open. He is Andrea Preti, who is a Danish-born Italian model and actor, according to the website IMDB.

The 45-year-old Williams hadn't played in a tournament in 16 months until entering the event in Washington. She won a doubles match on Monday and a singles match on Tuesday, before losing in doubles on Wednesday.

Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, is scheduled to face Magdalena Frech in the second round on Thursday night.

Venus Williams
Andrea Preti

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com