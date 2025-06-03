Titleholder Swiatek to face No. 1 Sabalenka in semis after 26th straight win at Roland-Garros

PARIS: Four-time champion Iga Swiatek’s 26th successive win at Roland-Garros set up a French Open semifinal clash against top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday.

Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-5 to extend her impressive run. The consecutive wins record on the Parisian red clay is Chris Evert’s 29.

Having been searching for her best form in recent months, Swiatek, who struggled in the previous round, was in total control in the opening set.

She was made to work harder by her 13th-seeded Ukrainian rival in the second set, dropping her serve in the fourth game after hitting two straight unforced errors into the net. But Swiatek broke back immediately and took advantage of Svitolina’s poor service game to break again with a thunderous forehand return and move up 6-5. Swiatek sealed the win with a final ace.

Swiatek dropped outside the top four before the French Open and has not won a title or reached a final since her victory at Roland-Garros last year.

Sabalenka wins

Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen in straight sets to reach the semifinals for the second time.

Chasing her first title at Roland-Garros, Sabalenka overcame a shaky start and windy conditions to prevail 7-6 (3), 6-3 and extend her record against the Olympic champion to 7-1.

The score did not fully reflect the closeness of the quarterfinal, though, with so little separating the rivals. But Sabalenka demonstrated why she was No. 1, making the difference on big points, while Zheng struggled with her serve in tense moments.

Sabalenka will try to reach her sixth Grand Slam final, and first at Roland-Garros.