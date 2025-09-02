Sinner back in US Open quarters by routing Bublik, only player besides Alcaraz to beat him in 2025

NEW YORK: Jannik Sinner was so dominant Monday night at the U.S. Open that his opponent had to remind him after the match that he’s not that bad of a player.

Sinner sure made Alexander Bublik look like one, though.

Sinner overwhelmed the only player other than Carlos Alcaraz who has defeated him this season, routing Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 to return to the quarterfinals of the tournament he won last year.

The top-seeded Sinner’s victory took just 1 hour, 21 minutes, the second-shortest completed match in the tournament. A first-round victory for Tomas Machac was a minute shorter.

“At times I felt like today I was playing some great tennis, and I managed to break him very early, which then gave me the confidence to serve a little bit better and play from the back of the court a bit better,” Sinner said.

“It was a faster, or a fast match.”

Sinner lost to Bublik in June in Halle, Germany, in a warm-up tournament before Wimbledon, but that was played on a grass court. Trying to beat the defending U.S. Open champion on a hard court is an entirely different story — and almost impossible these days.

Sinner has won 25 straight Grand Slam matches on that surface, including the last two Australian Open titles, along with his first U.S. Open trophy last year.

He will face fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No. 10 seed, on Wednesday. The other quarterfinal that day will pit No. 8 Alex de Minaur against No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Bublik, the No. 23 seed from Kazakhstan, had been one of the hottest players in tennis, with an ATP Tour-leading 11 straight victories and three titles, which is tied for the second-best this year behind Alcaraz’s six.