KSLTA J30s: Adhiraj shines in boys' singles Q/Fs, top gun Snighda enters girls singles semifinals

BENGALURU: Top seed Snigdha Kanta, fourth seed Aleena Farid, eighth seed Deepshika Vinayagamurthy, and Aahan Aahan advanced to the semifinals of the girls’ singles. The boys’ singles final four will feature sixth seed Adhiraj Thakur, fifth seed Ojas Mehlawat, Rohith Gobinath, and Om Verma.

The Boys’ category will see Verma play Thakur while Mehlawat will take on Gobinath. Meanwhile, Kanta will play Farid and Vinayagamurthy will encounter Aahan.

Vinayagamurthy ended Srishti Kiran’s exceptional run in straight sets Using her deft touch, Deepshika dominated the rallies and never allowed Srishti to find her rhythm with the latter only managing to win two games.

Top seed Kanta carved out a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) win over Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan in a contest that swung back and forth. After conceding the opening set, Kanta asserted herself in the second and then held her composure in a tense third-set tiebreak to seal a hard-earned victory.

In another encounter, Mehlawat brushed past fourth seed Vishal Vasudev M, 6-3,6-2. Mehlawat broke early in the opening set and only gained strength from there. Mehlawat leveraged his powerful groundstrokes to pin Vasudev behind the baseline and take the game in straight sets. Gobinath also stunned the second seed, Aditya Mor, with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 victory.

In the boys’ doubles, Shaurya Bhardwaj and Prakaash Sarran advanced to the finals, setting up a clash against Yashwin Dahiya and Aditya Mor tomorrow. The Girls’ Doubles will see the top seeded pair of Aleena Farid and Angel Patel face Aahan Aahan and Divya Ungrish, tomorrow as well.