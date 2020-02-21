Home Sport womens t20 world cup

Women's T20 WC: Former captain Edulji lauds bowlers' stellar show but says batting must improve

Harmanpreet's last 50-plus score came in the shortest format during the World T20 World Cup in November 2018.

Published: 21st February 2020 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

CoA member Diana Edulji

Diana Edulji (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian bowlers did a brilliant job in the win over defending champions Australia in the T20 World Cup opener but the batters must improve and find a way to score 170 consistently, said former captain Diana Edulji on Friday.

The Indian batters disappointed once again, struggling to 132 after being asked to bat.

However, the bowling attack, led by leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (4/19 in four overs), fashioned a resounding 17-run victory over the four-time champions.

"The bowling was brilliant but the batters need to come to the party too. The middle-order was found wanting again. Harmanpreet Kaur has not been consistent and today Jemimah Rodrgues' strike-rate put pressure on the non-striker," Edulji told PTI.

Harmanpreet's last 50-plus score came in the shortest format during the World T20 World Cup in November 2018.

IN PICS | India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener

The skipper made 2 off 5 balls and Jemimah 26 off 33 balls on Friday.

Veda Krishnamurthy, who was dropped for the tri-series final earlier this month following a string of low-scores, too could not provide the big hits towards the end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 9 off 11 balls.

Sixteen-year-old Richa Ghosh, who made her India debut in the tri-series final, was not picked for the opening.

"I don't know how Veda is in the playing eleven. You played the young girl (Richa) in the final (17 off 23), the management should give her more chances," felt Edulji.

India's next game is against Bangladesh in Perth on February 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest womens t20 world cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diana Edulji Women's T20 World Cup India australia Harmanpreet Kaur
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp