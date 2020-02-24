Home Sport Women's T20 World Cup

India post 142-6 against Bangladesh in Women's T20 World Cup 

Sixteen-year-old opener Shafali Verma once again gave India a rollicking start, smashing a 17-ball 39 which contained two fours and four sixes.

Published: 24th February 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Jemimah Rodrigues bats against Bangladesh (Photo | ICC Twitter)

By PTI

PERTH: Put in to bat, India posted 142 for six against Bangladesh in a Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Jemimah Rodrigues also scored a 37-ball 34 but once the duo were back to the hut, India couldn't keep the momentum going.

Down the order, Veda Krishnamurthy blasted 20 off 11 balls to lift them to 142.

For Bangladesh, skipper Salma Khatun (2/25) and Panna Ghosh (2/25) claimed two wickets each.

Brief Score: India: 142 for six in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 39; Salman Khatun 2/25, Panna Ghosh 2/25).

TAGS
Shafali Verma Jemimah Rodrigues india vs bangladesh Womens T20 World Cup Womens T20 WC women cricket
