Home Sport womens t20 world cup

South Africa​ beat England by six wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Natalie Sciver, who scored a 50, opener Amy Jones and Fran Wilson were the only players who managed to get to two digit figures for South Africa.

Published: 24th February 2020 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

South Africa restricted England to 123/8 with Ayabonga Khaka taking three wickets and skipper Dane Van Niekerk taking two.

South Africa restricted England to 123/8 with Ayabonga Khaka taking three wickets and skipper Dane Van Niekerk taking two. (Photo | Cricket South Africa Twitter)

By IANS

PERTH: South Africa beat England by six wickets in a thriller to make a good start to their 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign. Migon Du Preez, who became the first South African woman to play 100 T20Is in this match, held her nerves to hit a six and a four in the third and fourth ball of the last over of the match to see her team through.

England were the favourites going into the match but South Africa restricted them to 123/8 with Ayabonga Khaka taking three wickets and skipper Dane Van Niekerk taking two. Natalie Sciver, who scored a 50, opener Amy Jones and Fran Wilson were the only players who managed to get to two digit figures for South Africa.

South Africa made a bad start to the chase with opener Lizelle Lee falling in the third over and they had only scored six runs by then. While England could not effectively capitalise on the start they got, South Africa never managed to pick up their run rate either and so the game went down to the last over with South Africa needing 10 to win with six wickets in hand. They got two runs off the first two balls before Du Preez hit a six and a four to finish the match.

Brief Scores: England 123/8 (Natalie Sciver 50, Alex Jones 23; Ayabonga Khaka 3/25) vs South Africa 127/4 (Dane Van Niekerk 46, Marizanne Kapp 38; Sophie Ecclestone 2/19)

Stay up to date on all the latest womens t20 world cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Africa​ vs England Womens T20 World Cup Womens T20 World Cup 2020 Womens T20 WC Womens T20 WC 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp