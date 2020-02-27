Home Sport Women's T20 World Cup

Virender Sehwag hails Shafali Verma, calls her a rockstar

Verma played a knock of 46 runs off just 34 balls. After being asked to bat first, she provided India with a good start in the match and the team managed to put up a total of 133 runs.

Published: 27th February 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

India's Shafali Verma. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Thursday heaped praise on Shafali Verma after her brilliant performance against New Zealand women in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"Wah bhai Wah ! Great effort by the girls to hold on to their nerves and beat New Zealand and qualify for the semi finals of the #T20WorldCup Shafali Varma is a rockstar. Anand aa raha hai ladkiyon ka performance dekhne mein," Sehwag tweeted.

India women then successfully defended the target and secured a four-run victory in the match to cruise into the semi-finals of the premier tournament.

Former batsman VVS Laxman also congratulated the team for qualifying in the semi-finals.

"Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a wonderful win against New Zealand and qualifying for the semifinals. The bowlers were excellent in defending 132 and Shafali Varma has been absolutely top class for India. Well done girls. #T20WorldCup," Laxman tweeted.

India women will now take on take on Sri Lanka on February 29.

