Radha records career-best 4/23, India restrict Sri Lanka to 113/9 in Women's T20 World Cup

Published: 29th February 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

India's Radha Yadav (2/L) celebrates with teammates after taking a Sri Lankan wicket during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020.

India's Radha Yadav (2/L) celebrates with teammates after taking a Sri Lankan wicket during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Spinner Radha Yadav tore apart the rival batting line up with a career-best four-wicket haul to help India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 113 for nine in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, here on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up, claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu, in the process.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when opener Umesha Thimashini (2) tried to go for a big shot off a Deepti Sharma delivery but was caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the third over.

Skipper Atapattu (33), who has shined throughout the tournament, continued to attack, hitting five fours and a six.

She stitched a 30-run partnership with Harshitha Madavi (12).

However, left-arm spinner Gayakwad tightened the screws in the eighth over, bowling a wicket maiden as she dismissed Madavi.

ALSO READ: New Zealand skittle Bangladesh to salvage women's T20 World Cup win

The introduction of Radha in the ninth over by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur worked superbly as immediately after hitting a six over deep wicket the Sri Lankan captain was caught at square leg.

Sri Lanka then suffered a batting collapse as Radha accounted for Hansima Karunaratne (7) and Hasini Perera (7) in her next.

She also dismissed wicket-keeper Anushka Sanjeewani (1).

Besides Radha, Gayakwad (2/18) picked up two wickets while Deepti, Shikha Pandey, and Poonam Yadav took one wicket each.

