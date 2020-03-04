Home Sport Women's T20 World Cup

Women's T20 World Cup: India to progress in final if semi-final clash gets washed out

India are scheduled to take on England in the semi-final of the premier tournament.

Published: 04th March 2020 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

India's Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot from the Sri Lanka's bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India women will advance to the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup if the semi-final clash gets washed out on Thursday.

India are scheduled to take on England in the semi-final of the premier tournament. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting that there is a possibility of rain in Sydney on the match-day, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, who has won all their four group stage matches, top the Group A and will reach in the final if rain plays spoilsport as there is no reserve day for the semi-finals.

Similarly, South Africa, who top the Group B, will cruise into the final if their semi-final clash against Australia gets washed out on Thursday.

However, if it rains during the final of the tournament on Sunday, there is a reserve day for the decider and the teams will compete on Monday.

Comments

