Just Grace'd it: Harris, once again, rises to occasion for Australia

SHARJAH: They say if you enjoy cricket, you perform better. At least a lot of cricketers will tell you, in person or in general, that they feel a good performance is just around the corner if they are enjoying their game. No one has been able to put what that enjoyment of the game means but as always there is an exception. Grace Margaret Harris.

For those who don't know, Harris bats for Australia, wherever required. She bowls for Australia, whenever required. And in the field, she doesn't necessarily have a preferred position. She would stand wherever her captain wanted her, clapping every fielding effort or a good bowl her teammate has bowled.

When miced up, as she often is in the domestic league all over the world, Harris even comments on her own game. Even if she can't middle one with the bat or she gets hit for a six. Nothing really changes. She continues enjoying her game.

At Sharjah Cricket Ground on Sunday, in front of the packed house and against one of their toughest opposition, Harris did exactly that. She just enjoyed who she is. With captain Australia being hit with twin injuries in their fixture against Pakistan in captain Alyssa Healy and pacer Tayla Vlaeminvk, a few changes became a necessity. With Healy being the team's regular opener, Australia needed a backup opener. Harris stepped in with Beth Mooney to take the charge.

And she got going straight away. The second ball of the innings from Renuka Singh Thakur, wide outside off at that, reached the boundary in a flash. While her batting partner at the other end, Beth Mooney, looked tentative in her defence and below par in her attack, Harris was having none of it. Even when her team lost two back-to-back wickets in the same Thakur over, inside the powerplay, Harris just stood there. Sometimes vibing with the music going around, but most of the time, focused on the task at hand.

Once she was joined by stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath, the jobat hand was to stabilise the innings instead of going gung-ho. Harris took her find, but punished the slightest of mistakes.