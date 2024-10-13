Just Grace'd it: Harris, once again, rises to occasion for Australia

SHARJAH: They say if you enjoy cricket, you perform better. At least a lot of cricketers will tell you, in person or in general, that they feel a good performance is just around the corner if they are enjoying their game. No one has been able to put what that enjoyment of the game means but as always there is an exception. Grace Margaret Harris.
For those who don't know, Harris bats for Australia, wherever required. She bowls for Australia, whenever required. And in the field, she doesn't necessarily have a preferred position. She would stand wherever her captain wanted her, clapping every fielding effort or a good bowl her teammate has bowled.
When miced up, as she often is in the domestic league all over the world, Harris even comments on her own game. Even if she can't middle one with the bat or she gets hit for a six. Nothing really changes. She continues enjoying her game.
At Sharjah Cricket Ground on Sunday, in front of the packed house and against one of their toughest opposition, Harris did exactly that. She just enjoyed who she is. With captain Australia being hit with twin injuries in their fixture against Pakistan in captain Alyssa Healy and pacer Tayla Vlaeminvk, a few changes became a necessity. With Healy being the team's regular opener, Australia needed a backup opener. Harris stepped in with Beth Mooney to take the charge.
And she got going straight away. The second ball of the innings from Renuka Singh Thakur, wide outside off at that, reached the boundary in a flash. While her batting partner at the other end, Beth Mooney, looked tentative in her defence and below par in her attack, Harris was having none of it. Even when her team lost two back-to-back wickets in the same Thakur over, inside the powerplay, Harris just stood there. Sometimes vibing with the music going around, but most of the time, focused on the task at hand.
Once she was joined by stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath, the jobat hand was to stabilise the innings instead of going gung-ho. Harris took her find, but punished the slightest of mistakes.
For Shreyanka Patil's tossed-up delivery from outside off, Harris got down on a knee to slog it behind square on the leg side and her running between the wickets was as immaculate as it could be. The reintroduction of Pooja Vastrakar's pace only made sure that the duo got the opportunity to hit and score a few quick runs.
Of course, she got multiple opportunities to accelerate her scoring rate as India dropped as many as three chances to send her back to the pavilion. If cats have nine lives, as they say, Harris was carrying that luck with her. After the drinks break, when Australia looked to accelerate the scoring rate, McGrath perished. Even then, Harris was singing in her own rhythm as she smashed Reddy for two boundaries in an over.
Even when she eventually got out after making 40 off 40 balls, Harris had done her job. Coming in as an opener and steadying the ship with her captain by her side before the lower order can take advantage of the solid base she had set for them.
Australia went on to score 151 runs in the first innings. India needed to chase that down in 10.3 overs to take over Australia's net run rate and prevent them from qualifying to yet another semifinal. While India could not stop Australia from qualifying, they gave the defending champions a run for their money in what was a virtual quarterfinal for India.
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur fought with all her might like she has done on many occasions against the same team in the past. Her second half-century of the tournament came off 44 balls, but it was not enough to take her team over the line. India's hopes are up in the air as of now. they would want New Zealand to lose against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium to have that glimmer of hope to make it to the semi-final.
'Can we go back? This is the moment. Tonight is the night, we'll fight 'til it's over. So we put our hands up.' Ground DJ kept suggesting to the India team, but alas Australia just Grace'd it.