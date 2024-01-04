Unexpected benefit: Ennore oil spill sheds light on birds' migratory paths

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

It may turn out to be an unexpected benefit from an unfortunate development, but the recent oil spill in Ennore near Chennai may shed some new light on the migratory patterns of certain birds, particularly pelicans.

A case in point is the sighting of an affected spot-billed pelican 400 km away, at the Tiruppur Nanjarayan tank bird sanctuary. The sighting has led to calls from experts for more studies to understand local migration patterns of Chennai's largest waterbirds and their relationship with wetlands.

Post Ennore oil spill, which caused misery to people and ecology, affected birds, especially pelicans, have been photographed widely in different wetlands in and around Chennai.

But, now these birds are being sighted several hundreds of kilometers away as well. Oiled pelicans are being seen in rotation in Ennore, Cooum, Adyar, Pallikaranai, Shollinganallur, Kovalam in different numbers on different days and even as far as Nanjarayan.

This suggests pelicans forage and use wetlands across a long stretch of geography over days and weeks.

Bird expert and author M Yuvan told TNIE: "I have been observing pelicans' local migrations at Pallikaranai and Kallukuttai lake on a daily and weekly basis. Early mornings they'd fly in from the north in dozens of flocks settle at Kallukuttai lake, Velachery lake and surrounding wetlands, forage together then in a few hours they'd fly South - possibly to Pallikaranai, Kovalam estuary and other wetlands.

"On different days their numbers will vary - suggesting that pelicans forage and use wetlands across a larger geography. More observations and studies are needed to understand pelicans and large water birds' use, local movements and relationship to wetlands."

Meanwhile, Udumalaipettai DFO Devendra Kumar Meena told TNIE an affected bird was first spotted by the forest watchers last Friday and then again sighted in the Nanjarayan bird sanctuary this Tuesday. The local Nature Society volunteers also visited and confirmed that it was an oil spill affected bird.

"The pelican is active and actively feeding. Two eco-guides and four protection watchers are fielded along with a forester to monitor the bird and explore the possibility of capturing it to remove the oil. We haven't seen it for the last two days. Our staff are searching in the nearby wetlands. We are also surprised how the bird travelled such a long distance with oil all over the body," he said.

In Ennore, the rescue teams continues to look out for affected birds. On Thursday, the team captured two pelicans and brought them to the Guindy National Park for necessary treatment. E Prasanth, Chennai Wildlife Warden, also said there was information that 'black' pelicans are spotted even in Kaliveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram district.

"So far, we captured 8 pelicans, including two birds captured today. The rescued birds were given 4-5 soap washes, but still there is oil. It would take some time for the birds to fully recover. In a month's time, we plan to release them. Health wise, they are in good shape and feeding well," he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

It may turn out to be an unexpected benefit from an unfortunate development, but the recent oil spill in Ennore near Chennai may shed some new light on the migratory patterns of certain birds, particularly pelicans. A case in point is the sighting of an affected spot-billed pelican 400 km away, at the Tiruppur Nanjarayan tank bird sanctuary. The sighting has led to calls from experts for more studies to understand local migration patterns of Chennai's largest waterbirds and their relationship with wetlands. Post Ennore oil spill, which caused misery to people and ecology, affected birds, especially pelicans, have been photographed widely in different wetlands in and around Chennai.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But, now these birds are being sighted several hundreds of kilometers away as well. Oiled pelicans are being seen in rotation in Ennore, Cooum, Adyar, Pallikaranai, Shollinganallur, Kovalam in different numbers on different days and even as far as Nanjarayan. This suggests pelicans forage and use wetlands across a long stretch of geography over days and weeks. Bird expert and author M Yuvan told TNIE: "I have been observing pelicans' local migrations at Pallikaranai and Kallukuttai lake on a daily and weekly basis. Early mornings they'd fly in from the north in dozens of flocks settle at Kallukuttai lake, Velachery lake and surrounding wetlands, forage together then in a few hours they'd fly South - possibly to Pallikaranai, Kovalam estuary and other wetlands. "On different days their numbers will vary - suggesting that pelicans forage and use wetlands across a larger geography. More observations and studies are needed to understand pelicans and large water birds' use, local movements and relationship to wetlands." Meanwhile, Udumalaipettai DFO Devendra Kumar Meena told TNIE an affected bird was first spotted by the forest watchers last Friday and then again sighted in the Nanjarayan bird sanctuary this Tuesday. The local Nature Society volunteers also visited and confirmed that it was an oil spill affected bird. "The pelican is active and actively feeding. Two eco-guides and four protection watchers are fielded along with a forester to monitor the bird and explore the possibility of capturing it to remove the oil. We haven't seen it for the last two days. Our staff are searching in the nearby wetlands. We are also surprised how the bird travelled such a long distance with oil all over the body," he said. In Ennore, the rescue teams continues to look out for affected birds. On Thursday, the team captured two pelicans and brought them to the Guindy National Park for necessary treatment. E Prasanth, Chennai Wildlife Warden, also said there was information that 'black' pelicans are spotted even in Kaliveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram district. "So far, we captured 8 pelicans, including two birds captured today. The rescued birds were given 4-5 soap washes, but still there is oil. It would take some time for the birds to fully recover. In a month's time, we plan to release them. Health wise, they are in good shape and feeding well," he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp