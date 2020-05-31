Call on temple opening soon  

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest
Uttar Pradesh ATS, Punjab Police arrest wanted terrorist in joint operation
Sanjay Kundu takes charge as Himachal Pradesh DGP
Man arrested for assaulting Chinese woman in Greater Noida
COVID-19: Singapore in talks with countries like Australia, S Korea to establish 'green lanes' for travel
COVID-19: After two months, public transportation to resume in Tamil Nadu from Monday
Two Samajwadi Party workers held for 'missing' posters of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT