Illegal building constructions: Ongole Municipal Corporation extends Building Penalisation Scheme last date up to August 31 

“We have issued notices to around 1,000 illegal constructions across the city and have received no response from them,” said an OMC official. “Apart from Ongole Municipal Corporation, all seven municipalities also have a large number of unprocessed BPS applications. It seems the majority of the people do not bother to regularise their unauthorized constructions,” he added. As there is no significant reaction from such owners, OMC town planning wing is planning to conduct an extensive campaign about the date extension for BPS in the city.