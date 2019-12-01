18 kg ganja seized at Tenali railway station

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The General Railway Police (GRP) have seized 18 kg of ganja from the platform 2 of Tenali railway station on Friday and arrested two men for its possession. According to sub-inspector G Venkatadri, the accused, Pasupulati Ramu and Mohammad Rafi (both cab drivers by profession), were each carrying 9 kg of the contraband.

The duo had bought 18 kg ganja at Rs 10,000 per kg from Visakhapatnam and were planning to sell it in Chennai at `40,000 per kg. They had taken a bus from Visakhapatnam to Tenali, and were about to board a train for Chennai. They were caught during surprise checks by the sub-inspector. Pasupulati Ramu, hails from T Arjapuram of Visakhapatnam Mandal, and Md Rafi is from Chennai city.