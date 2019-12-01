19-year-old IIIT-Idupulapaya student hangs self in hostel room

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A 19-year-old studying at IIIT-Idupulapaya committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Saturday.According to police, the deceased was identified as Ankireddy Manjunath Reddy, a first-year mechanical engineering student at IIIT-Idupulapaya. He was not allowed to write semester examination on November 28, since his attendance was only 33 per cent as against the minimum attendance of 65 per cent.

Upset over this, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room. On Saturday, when Manjunath did not open the door for a long time, his roommates broke open them and found his body hanging from a ceiling fan. They informed the matter to IIIT director Sudarshan Rao and AO Mohan Krishna, who in turn alerted the police.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital in Vempalle for postmortem. It was learnt that Manjunath tried to escape from the hostel 10 days ago. But the hostel officials caught them and took the issue to the notice of the IIIT director.