Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to issue cheques to Aarogyasri patients

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to issue cheques under post-operative allowance to patients who underwent surgeries under Aarogyasri, in Guntur city on December 2. 

Published: 01st December 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to issue cheques under post-operative allowance to patients who underwent surgeries under Aarogyasri, in Guntur city on December 2. The scheme is going to be launched on December 1. A sum of Rs 225 per day, not exceeding Rs 5,000 per month, will be given to beneficiaries during the recovery period. As many as 836 procedures under 26 specialities have been listed in the guidelines issued by the government for the same on Friday. Apart from this, the Chief Minister is also going to inaugurate the cancer unit established by NATCO on the premises of the Guntur Government General Hospital.

PHOTO STORY: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements

The scheme will be implemented from December 1, and post-operative allowances would be directly credited into the bank accounts of the eligible patients within 48 hours from the time of discharge from the Network Hospitals. In case of failures of banking transactions, cheques shall be issued within 72 hours to the patients. If a patient undergoes multiple procedures, then the allowance will be provided to the procedure that requires maximum number of days of rest. If a patient undergoes treatment for the same problem for the second time in the same year, then the allowance will be paid only for the first.

Ahead of the CM’s visit, Guntur Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and Superintendent of Police (Urban) PHD Ramakrishna inspected the GGH and police parade grounds and directed the officers to complete the arrangements as per the schedule. Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner C Anuradha also inspected the GGH and police parade grounds and asked the civic officials to complete repairs of damaged roads on war footing. Guntur Medical College principal Dr Subba Rao, GMC SE Ravikrishna Raju, MHO Dr Sridevi, city planner Satyanarayana, and EEs Dasari Srinivasa Rao and Santhi Raju were also present during the inspection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra government YSRC government
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp