CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to issue cheques to Aarogyasri patients

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to issue cheques under post-operative allowance to patients who underwent surgeries under Aarogyasri, in Guntur city on December 2. The scheme is going to be launched on December 1. A sum of Rs 225 per day, not exceeding Rs 5,000 per month, will be given to beneficiaries during the recovery period. As many as 836 procedures under 26 specialities have been listed in the guidelines issued by the government for the same on Friday. Apart from this, the Chief Minister is also going to inaugurate the cancer unit established by NATCO on the premises of the Guntur Government General Hospital.

PHOTO STORY: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements

The scheme will be implemented from December 1, and post-operative allowances would be directly credited into the bank accounts of the eligible patients within 48 hours from the time of discharge from the Network Hospitals. In case of failures of banking transactions, cheques shall be issued within 72 hours to the patients. If a patient undergoes multiple procedures, then the allowance will be provided to the procedure that requires maximum number of days of rest. If a patient undergoes treatment for the same problem for the second time in the same year, then the allowance will be paid only for the first.

Ahead of the CM’s visit, Guntur Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and Superintendent of Police (Urban) PHD Ramakrishna inspected the GGH and police parade grounds and directed the officers to complete the arrangements as per the schedule. Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner C Anuradha also inspected the GGH and police parade grounds and asked the civic officials to complete repairs of damaged roads on war footing. Guntur Medical College principal Dr Subba Rao, GMC SE Ravikrishna Raju, MHO Dr Sridevi, city planner Satyanarayana, and EEs Dasari Srinivasa Rao and Santhi Raju were also present during the inspection.