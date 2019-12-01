JAC opposes Chandrababu Naidu Kurnool tour

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Members of the Rayalaseema Students’ Joint Action Committee staged a demonstration with black flags and raised slogans such as “Go back Naidu” at the TDP district office here on Saturday. TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is scheduled to arrive in the city on a three-day tour of the district from December 2 to review the party’s dismal show in the recent elections.

Addressing the gathering, JAC convener B Sreeramulu alleged that the TDP government did not work for the benefit of the region. In a heated argument that ensued with TDP district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu, the JAC members claimed that the TDP did not respect the Sribagh pact. “Naidu can enter the district only after he favours the shifting of the capital city and the High Court to Rayalaseema region,” he said. The TDP government was unfair towards Rayalaseema as it centralised the development of the State, he maintained.