Nadu-Nedu: 15,715 Andhra govt schools to be renovated in phase 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government issued guidelines for the implementation of Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu programme on Saturday. It has identified 44,512 government schools for renovation under the scheme. In the first phase, 15,715 schools will be renovated. The selection of schools was done on the basis of their dilapidated condition.

Nine basic amenities -- toilets with running water, electrification with fans and tube lights, drinking water supply, furniture for students and staff, painting of buildings, major and minor repairs, green chalk boards, english labs and compound walls -- will be provided in the selected schools.

For the effective implementation of the transformation programme, the State government constituted two committees -- one at the State level and other at district level. These committees will monitor the progress of the works. Project estimates will be handed over to engineers by the chairpersons of the committees.

With an intention to make the school campus more lively, the officials plan to make architecture changes under NABARD. Architects will be hired for renovated with NABARD support.